Sonam Kapoor ringed in her 38th birthday with hubby Anand Ahuja, son Vayu and dearest friends in London. The actress shared pictures from the intimate celebration and it gives glimpses of the delectable cakes, caviar, champagne, summer décor and much more. Sonam looked stunning as ever in a red outfit for the celebration. She thanked everyone for wishing and mentioned in the caption, “Thank you to everyone who wished me and to the universe for giving so bountifully.” Sonam Kapoor Takes on Mommy Duty as Anand Ahuja Shares Adorable Post of Their Park Stroll (View Pic).

Sonam Kapoor London Birthday Bash

