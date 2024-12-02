In Bandish Bandits Season 2, Radhe (Ritwik Bhowmik) and Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhry) are set to clash in a battle for glory. Radhe, a classical singing prodigy, and Tamanna, a YouTube pop sensation aiming to be India’s first international popstar, will face off as their bands compete in the India Band Championship. As they navigate the pressures of family expectations and their ambitions, the ex-lovers’ rivalry intensifies. The series also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Roy Kapur, Rajesh Tailang and Divya Dutta, and will stream on Prime Video from December 13. ‘Bandish Bandits’ Season 2: Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry Return to the Stage for a New Musical Battle, Set To Stream on Prime Video on December 13 (View Poster).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Bandish Bandits Season 2’ Below:

