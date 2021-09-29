After bagging the Best Short Film award at the India Film Festival of Boston 2021, Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta’s Film Sheer Qorma has bagged two more awards. Shabana Azmi shared the news on social media, revealing that the film won the Best Director and Best Picture award, creating a hattrick win for the LGBTQ-themed film.

Take A Look At Her Tweet Below:

Congratulations, #Shabana Azmi has won another award at #India International Film Festival Boston! #Sheer Qorma also won Best Director & Best Picture :) Hattrick for Sheer Qorma :) — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)