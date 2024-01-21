Renowned actor Shefali Shah was seen at Lucknow airport, arriving to participate in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22. She opted for a stylish black ensemble, complemented by a saffron shawl and a laptop bag. Expressing her sentiments to the media, Shefali Shah expressed her honour to be part of such a significant cultural event, describing it as one of the most monumental moments for India and its people. She conveyed immense pride in being Indian and highlighted the richness of the country's culture, emphasising the need for greater awareness of it. Shefali Shah Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About the 'Delhi Crime' Actress That We Bet You Didn’t Know!.

Check What Shefali Shah Said

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh | On Ayodhya Ram Mandir pranpratishtha, actor Shefali Shah says, "I am honoured to be here. This is one of the biggest cultural moments that our country and we, as Indians, can experience. It is a really big thing and I am feeling so proud, being… pic.twitter.com/6SX2mWoiUk— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)