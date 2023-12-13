The dynamic duo of Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa ignites excitement with their latest collaboration on the vibrant track "Sunrise". Shehnaaz took to Instagram and shared a video in which Guru can be seen groove together, lip-syncing to the infectious beats and radiating pure joy. A standout moment unfolds as the Punjabi singer Guru can be seen tying Turban on Shehnaaz Gill's head, embracing the rich cultural essence. Shehnaaz Gill Shares Adorable Moment With Grandparents and Brother (View Pic).

See Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

