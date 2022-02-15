Shilpa Shetty Kundra often posts adorable pictures and videos of her kids on social media and the latest one is of her baby girl Samisha and it’s too cute to be missed. Shilpa and Raj Kundra’s daughter Samisha celebrates her second birthday today and the former has posted an adorable video of her in which she can be heard saying ‘MINE’. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Become Proud Parents to a Baby Girl via Surrogacy, Name Her ‘Samisha’.

Baby Samisha Shetty Kundra Turns 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

