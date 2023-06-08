Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates her 48th birthday today. On this special occasion, her sister Shamita Shetty dropped a cute video post along with a heartfelt note on Instagram. She wrote, “Happy birthday my Munki.” She also wrote, “I wish u eternal peace , unconditional love , more success always.” Shilpa Shetty Kundra Turns 48: Baazigar, Dhadkan, Phir Milenge – 5 Times the Bollywood Beauty Won Hearts With Her Performances!

Shamita Shetty’s Birthday Wishes For Shilpa Shetty Kundra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

