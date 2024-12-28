On 28 December, the teaser for Salman Khan's Sikandar was released, and it’s nothing short of a crazy pill to send all Bhaijaan fans into a frenzy. The teaser features Salman in full swagger as he faces a barrage of enemies. In a gripping moment, with guns pointed at him, Salman says, “Sunna hai, bohot saare log mere peeche padhe hain. Bas mere murdne ki der hai” (I’ve heard many people are after me, it’s only a matter of time for me to face them) and then takes them on with intense action. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release on Eid 2025. Fans took to social media to praise Salman’s powerful dialogues and high-octane action. The excitement for Sikandar is at an all-time high! ‘Sikandar’ Teaser: Salman Khan Delivers Swag, Action and Style in AR Murugadoss’ Latest (Watch Video).

On Fire

The HYPE is REAL💥#Sikandar Teaser premier has crossed huge 70k+ likes on YOUTUBE already before 108 minutes to teaser release.#SalmanKhan showing everyone that the stardom the craze the popularity is for small stars, The BHAI is here to rule everytime.@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/RUAgS82Rhy — I'm Raj..! (@TheSalmaniac_) December 28, 2024

Details

Blockbuster Ride

This one shot is enough to say that #Sikandar is gonna be a Huge Blockbuster 💥🔥 Murga has cooked and how 💥🔥 the BGM of SaNa 🥺💥💥💥 VOLCANO 💥#SikandarTeaser #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/Gl9xx3OIfK — MASS (@Freak4Salman) December 28, 2024

Take Everything

Sikandar Teaser

