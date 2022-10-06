Sonam Kapoor has extended heartfelt wishes to her brother-in-law, producer Karan Boolani on the occasion of his 40th birthday. She shared a series of pictures and mentioned in her post, “Thank you for being the best brother in law, friend and support system… Also 40 looks great on you..” Rhea Kapoor Shares Stunning Pics From Her Luxurious Maldives Vacation With Hubby Karan Boolani and Pals!

Sonam Kapoor’s Birthday Post For Karan Boolani

