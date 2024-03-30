Actress Sonam Kapoor delighted her Instagram followers with glimpses of her son Vayu enjoying precious moments with his grandparents. In a series of heartwarming pictures and videos, Vayu is seen chasing his grandma, Priya Ahuja and walking hand-in-hand with Grandpa Harish Ahuja. At the same time, his dad, Anand Ahuja, supervises. Dressed in charming outfits, Vayu's innocence adds an extra charm to the scenes, making them a perfect weekend treat for fans. Sonam and Anand, who exchanged vows on May 8, 2018, welcomed Vayu into their lives with joy in August 2022, making their family circle complete. Sonam Kapoor Opens Up on Details About Upcoming Film ‘Blind’ and Returning to Acting.

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

