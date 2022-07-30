‘Sneaker Obsessed’ Anand Ahuja has turned a year older today and his gorgeous wifey Sonam Kapoor has penned a heartfelt note for her ‘soulmate’. Sharing some lovely mushy pictures with her husband, the gorgeous actress wrote, “You will always shine the brightest, because your light comes from pure goodness. Also you’re going to be the best dad, because you’re forever a student.” Parents-To-Be Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Host Maheep Kapoor-Sanjay Kapoor At Their London Residence (View Pics).

Sonam Kapoor’s Birthday Note For Anand Ahuja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

