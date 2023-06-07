Sonnalli Seygall is officially married to the man of her dreams, Ashesh Sajnani! The duo got hitched at a Gurudwara in Mumbai on June 7, with only close family and friends in attendance. Now, post their wedding, the couple took to their respective Instagram and shared candid moments from the marriage. Right from pheras to the duo praying, the clicks are stunning. In the pics, the bride looks gorgeous in blush pink lehenga-choli. Check it out. Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani Wedding: Newlyweds Make Their First Appearance As Married Couple (Watch Video).

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani's Wedding Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (@sonnalliseygall)

