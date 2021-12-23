Sonu Sood has announced his next project and it is an action-thriller. The actor revealed that the film has been titled as Fateh and even shared the first look on social media. Sonu can be seen in a rough and tough avatar. His rugged look is impressive in the first look posters. The film is produced by Sonali Sood and Zee Studios. The film directed by Abhinandan Gupta will be released in cinemas in 2022.

Fateh First Look

Here you go! Welcoming 2022 with more action as we announce our next mission, #Fateh! Produced by @ZeeStudios_ and @ShaktiSagarProd Directed by @AbhinandanG007 pic.twitter.com/Cejh49BJRi — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)