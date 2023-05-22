Shah Rukh Khan took his daughter Suhana for ice skating on her birthday and spent some quality time with her! He shared a sweet video of her twirling in slow motion while on the ice rink. With her blue skates, white washed denim jeans and black cropped top, Suhana looked happy as can be as she spun around for the video. Suhana Khan Glows in Stunning New Pics From New York, Calls It Her 'Happy Place'!

Watch SRK's Wish for Suhana:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)