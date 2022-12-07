Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first original music album "Sukoon" is out now! SLB's music album consists of nine songs sung by Rashid Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik, Papon, Pratibha Baghel, Shail Hada and Madhubanti Bagchi. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Music Album: Know Everything About Director's Masterpiece 'Sukoon'.

SLB's "Sukoon" Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)