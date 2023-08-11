Suniel Shetty has turned a year older today and his daughter Athiya Shetty has wished him on social media. Athiya took to Insta Story and posted a series of throwback pics from her childhood days in which she’s seen along with her ‘Papa’. She wished him and mentioned in her post, ‘Thank you for being our rock’. Suniel Shetty Birthday: 5 Songs That Prove The Actor Always Got Lucky With Hit Dance Tracks.

Athiya Shetty Wishes Suniel Shetty

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@athiyashetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)