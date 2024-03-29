Sunny Leone's fans appreciate her not only as a talented actress but also as a passionate animal lover, with her affection for animals being widely acknowledged. She often shared photos of herself showering kisses and hugs on her pet dog, Lilu. However, on March 28, the actress shared some sad news on her Instagram account. She mentioned the passing away of her beloved pet dog Lilu. Sharing a picture of herself with Lilu, Sunny wrote, "RIP Lilu 17yrs you gave us your love with no conditions. Never barked, never whined, never jumped, always happy and always showing nothing but love and happiness! You came from a shelter and died here with us, loving us till your last breath! God bless you and say hello to mumma, papa, Saba and your best friend Chopper! Love you Lilu" The actress had adopted Lilu from an animal shelter and often shared snaps of her pet dogs Lilu and Chopper on her social media. Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Her 'Soft Porn Star' Remark for Urmila Matondkar, Cites Sunny Leone's Example (Watch Video).

Check Out Sunny Leone’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

