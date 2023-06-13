Swara Bhasker, who recently announced pregnancy with Fahad Ahmad, on social media was seen flaunting her baby bump in new picture on Instagram story today. In the image shared, the mom-to-be can be seen pouting as she smiles for the cam while relaxing on couch in her maternity wear. She used heart and evil eye emojis on the photo. Swara Bhasker Pregnant: Sonam Kapoor Congratulates Veere Di Wedding Co-Star on Instagram!

Preggers Swara Bhasker New Pic on Insta:

Swara Bhasker Instagram

