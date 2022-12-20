Taimur Ali Khan has turns a year older today. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the occasion of her son turning six, took to her social media handle to express how much she loves him and wish him happy birthday. She shared some candid pictures of him too along with her birthday post. On Taimur’s 6th Birthday, Soha Ali Khan Shares a Super Adorable Video of Kids Having a Gala Time – WATCH.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)