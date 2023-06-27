Lust Stories 2 star Tamannaah Bhatia was recently seen getting emotional at Mumbai airport while interacting with a die-hard fan. In a video shared by a paparazzi on Insta, we get to see the actress feeling overwhelmed after seeing a fan getting her name tattooed on arm. In the viral clip, the fan also touches her feet and gives Tamannaah bouquet, cards and a letter. Tamannaah Bhatia’s Sex Scenes From Jee Karda Leaked! Actress Goes Topless and Bold in Steamy Lovemaking Sequences (Watch Videos).

Tamannaah Bhatia Meets Die-Hard Fan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

