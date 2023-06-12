The Slumdog Millionaire actor, Tanay Chheda is officially married! Bhumi Pednekar, who was among the guests at the actor's wedding, took to her Instagram stories and wished Chheda a happy married life. Tanay got hitched to entrepreneur Juveca Panda. Bhumi shared glimpses from the wedding ceremony online which hints it was a intimate function with near and dear ones in attendance. Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi Tie the Knot, Share Heartwarming First Pictures!

Tanay Chheda Marries Juveca Panda:

Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Glimpse From Tanay's Wedding:

Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)