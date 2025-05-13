Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to make his comeback in the Hindi film industry with Sitaare Zameen Par. The movie is a sequel to his hit 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. Due to the ongoing border tension between India and Pakistan, there was a delay in the film's trailer release. However, the makers have now confirmed that the trailer will drop on Tuesday (May 13). Ahead of the trailer release, they dropped a teaser and also revealed the timings of the trailer release. Sharing a video featuring 'Sitaares' of the film, makers revealed that the trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par will be out on Zee Network channels at 7:50-8:10 PM and also on the official social media handles of Aamir Khan Productions at 8:20 PM. Check out the announcement below. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’: Aamir Khan Postpones Release of His Upcoming Film’s Trailer Amid India-Pakistan Conflict.

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trailer Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)