The makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi dropped the new song Chali Chali and it definitely gives us the retro feels. It stars Kangana Ranaut as young Jayalalitha from the days of her acting career as she dances off with graceful moves on the film sets. The beautiful retro track is sung by Saindhavi Prakash with music by G V Prakash Kumar. The lyrics of the song are penned by Irshad Kamil. The classic vintage retro outfits, the production design of another level and Kangana's amazing dance moves make this one a compelling song.

Chali Chali Music Video From Thalaivi

