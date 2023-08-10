The cat is finally out of the bag! As Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram and shared numerous first look posters of her next Thank You For Coming. The pics see Shehnaaz and her girl gang featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and more up for a party. Along with the posters, Gill also revealed the release date of the flick which happens to be October 6. Thank You for Coming is also selected to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2023. Thank You For Coming: Shehnaaz Gill Shares New Poster of Her Upcoming Project with Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar (View Pic).

