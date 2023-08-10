After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shehnaaz Gill is ready for the next big project. She recently shared a poster of her upcoming film Thank You For Coming and captioned it as, "The ComeBACK of the chick flick. Watch this space." According to reports, the film helmed by Karan Boolani, and will revolve around modern day relationships. The actress will be sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from Anil, Bhumi, actors Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Karan Kundrra will be part of the film. Shehnaaz Gill Signs Her Second Bollywood Film Co-Starring Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar - Reports.

Check Out Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

