Anupam Kher's performance in his latest release The Kashmir Files has been lauded by fans as well as critics. The movie that narrates the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandita in 1990 is also a blockbuster at the box office. Amidst this, Kher took to Twitter and thanked an anonymous fan who compared him with Heath Ledger, the actor who played the role of Joker in The Dark Knight. The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Declared Tax-Free In Gujarat.

Check It Out:

Anonymous compliments are the best because you know they aren’t trying to gain anything out of it!! Thank you my anonymous friend for making this. I am delighted to see it!! 🙏😍🙏#TheKashmirFiles @vivekagnihotri pic.twitter.com/dp9quVRGQb — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 15, 2022

