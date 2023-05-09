The Kerala Story which is doing exceptionally well across India box office wise, will not be screened at Tamil Nadu theatres anymore. This decision is taken by TN Theatre Owners Association due to 'poor collection' of the Adah Sharma-starrer and also with an aim to maintain law and order in the state. To note, the movie has been facing severe backlash by a section of audience for being a 'propaganda' piece. The Kerala Story: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Makes Adah Sharma's Film Tax Free in the State.

TN Stops Screening of The Kerala Story:

Trichy, Tamil Nadu | Due to the film's (The Kerala Story) poor collection on the second day and to maintain law and order in the state, we stopped screening the film across Tamil Nadu from Sunday. We want to protect our theatres and we also have to think about the interest of the… pic.twitter.com/VCVhmfNuoM — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

