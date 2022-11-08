The Storyteller starring Paresh Rawal is going places. As after Busan, the movie has been selected for the international competition category at International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The film also stars Adil Hussain, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Jayesh More and Revathy in key roles. The Storyteller Trailer: Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, and Tannishtha Chatterjee Star in This Satyajit Ray Story Adaptation; Film Will Screen at Busan Film Festival 2022 (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)