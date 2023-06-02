A leaked video of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan from the shooting location of Tiger 3 has gone viral online. The clip is reportedly from Mumbai's Madh Island and sees the two superstars entering the set. To note, Pathaan star SRK is said to have a cameo in YRF's Tiger 3. Tiger 3, War 2, Tiger vs Pathaan - All You Need to Know About YRF Spy Universe's Upcoming Films Starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan!

Salman Khan and SRK on Tiger 3 Sets:

Megastar #SalmanKhan & #ShahRukhKhan on the sets of #Tiger3 a few weeks back. Btw SRK's quote " Salman Khan Leads The Path & We All Try To Follow It" is accurate herepic.twitter.com/v4ppofMQ31 — MASS (@Freak4Salman) June 2, 2023

