Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has responded to criticism regarding his kissing scene with Avneet Kaur in the trailer of Tiku Weds Sheru. Defending the scene, Siddiqui emphasised that romance is ageless and lamented the lack of romanticism among today's young men. Drawing inspiration from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, he stated that Khan continues to excel in romantic roles because the current generation lacks the understanding of romance. Siddiqui's remarks have sparked a discussion on the changing dynamics of love and the timeless charm of romance in cinema. Fans eagerly await the release of Tiku Weds Sheru to witness Siddiqui's performance and judge the chemistry on-screen. Tiku Weds Sheru: Kangana Ranaut Wants to Cast Newcomer Avneet Kaur in a Movie to Bring In Fresh Talent to the Industry.

