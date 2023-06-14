Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday shared excitement about the first project produced by Kangana's production house, Manikarnika Films, 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

She took to Instagram and dropped a string of pictures of herself. The actor captioned it, "Very excited for the trailer launch tomorrow... Tiku weds Sheru on 23rd June. Only on @primevideoin."

Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants Revealed! Fukra Insaan, Akanksha Puri, Falaq Naaz and More to Participate on Salman Khan’s Reality Show (View Posts).

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctb7ThzIHB0/

The actor can be seen in an orange suit that she matched with neon green palazzos. She accessorized her look with a statement necklace and matching earrings. Kangana chose a glam makeup look and left her curly hair open.

Also Read | Lioness: Prateik Babbar To Play Sikh Character for First Time Alongside Aditi Rao Hydari and Paige Sandhu (View Post).

Meanwhile, 'Tiku Weds Sheru' marks the first project by Kangana's production house, Manikarnika Films.Helmed by Sai Kabir, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.

The film is all set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The official release date from the makers is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Kangana will be next seen in director Sarvesh Mewara's directorial 'Tejas'. The film will feature Ranaut in the role of an Air Force pilot. The official release date is still awaited.Apart from that, she also has the period drama 'Emergency' in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

'Emergency' marks Kangana's first solo-directorial film. Apart from Kangana, the film also casts Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

Also, she will be seen headlining 'Chandramukhi 2'. Helmed by P Vasu, the film is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

In 'Chandramukhi 2' Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, known for her beauty and dance skills. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)