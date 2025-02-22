Nargis Fakhri married her long-time boyfriend, Tony Beig, last week. The Bollywood actress, most popular for her role in Rockstar (2011), has reportedly tied the knot with her US-based entrepreneur beau in a hush-hush ceremony in the US. As per a report in ETimes, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel in LA. The report also confirmed that the couple is currently honeymooning in Switzerland. While the news hasn’t been officially confirmed, photos from their intimate celebration have surfaced online. Images from the wedding have been shared on Reddit, featuring a big multi-tiered cake with the words "Happy Marriage" and the couple's initials. On the other hand, the Housefull actress has also been sharing pictures from their honeymoon on Instagram. ‘Creep’: Netizens Blast Varun Dhawan for Kissing Nargis Fakhri Even After Director Says ‘Cut’ in Resurfaced Viral Video – WATCH.

Bollywood Actress Nargis Fakhri Marries BF Tony Beig?

