Producer Mukesh Bhatt vehemently denied recent reports linking Triptii Dimri to Aashiqui 3 opposite Kartik Aaryan. According to Bollywood Hungama, Bhatt dismissed the casting news as "absolutely false," asserting that casting decisions hinge on a finalised script and music. He expressed frustration, stating, "Everyone wants to cash in on my popular Aashiqui franchise. This is unacceptable. I haven’t even met this lady." Bhatt emphasised that only Kartik Aaryan is confirmed, stressing that the film's progression awaits music readiness. The producer asserted that the project's direction hinges on the music's quality, downplaying other casting speculation. Triptii Dimri Graciously Accepts Red Rose From Paps at the Airport, Animal Actress’ Reaction Goes Viral (Watch Video).

See Mukesh Bhatt's Reaction Here:

