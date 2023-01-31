The makers of Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar dropped promo of the film's first song titled "Tere Pyaar Mein" today. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, the melody is fun, colourful and sees the duo soaked in love. The full song will be out on February 1 and is sung by Arijit Singh. Check it out. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer: From Bikini to Saree, Shraddha Kapoor’s Hot and Sexy Looks in Romcom With Ranbir Kapoor Are Winning Over Internet (View Pics).

Watch "Tere Pyaar Mein" Song:

