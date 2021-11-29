The new track titled "Udd Chaliyan" from Velle is now out for fans to enjoy. Crooned by Jasleen Royal and Shahid Mallya, the song from the Karan Deol and Anya Singh starrer is a soulful track that you will fall in love with immediately. The lyrics of the song is penned by Aditya Sharma while the music of this track has been composed by Jasleen herself.

Check Out The Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)