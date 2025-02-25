Urvashi Rautela (born on February 25, 1994) celebrated her 31st birthday today in grand style. The actress, who recently gained attention for her film Daaku Maharaaj, marked the occasion with social media influencer Orry in Dubai. Taking to Instagram, Urvashi shared a vibrant video of the duo dancing to her viral hit "Dabidi Dibidi," filled with infectious energy and joy. Donned in a dazzling silver shiny dress adorned with 'real diamonds', Urvashi's ensemble was nothing short of sensational, paired with oversized earrings, flowing curls and sparkling makeup. Orry, sporting a sleek black-and-white tee, shared a heartwarming hug with the star, capping off the joyful celebration. Have a look! Urvashi Rautela Birthday: ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Actress’ Style Game Is Always Top-Notch, Never Mediocre – Here’s Proof (See Pics).

Urvashi Rautela Dons 'Real Diamond' Birthday Dress & Dances With Orry

