Raj Kundra is all set to release in biopic UT69, uncovering the truth about his alleged pornography case. Ahead of the release, he was seen visiting Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple to take blessings for Bappa. Both of them twinned in simple white ensembles. The duo was joined by Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty and Raj’s mom Usha Rani Kundra. They walked together with security personnels protecting them from the crowd. UT69: Raj Kundra Gets Emotional As He Talks About His Life Inside the Jail in His Upcoming Biopic; Says, 'I Can’t Explain the Pain'

Watch the video below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)