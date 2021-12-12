Be it fans or B-town members, it’s just praises flowing in for team Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. From the gripping narrative, to the direction, music and above all the performances of the lead pair, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, everything is just being hailed. Hrithik Roshan is also all praises for his War co-star Vaani after watching her role in Abhishek Kapoor’s film. He says, ‘You were the heart and soul of #ChandigarhKareAshiqui ufff you are too too good!’ He also couldn’t stop going gaga watching Ayushmann in the film and about him Hrithik stated, ‘You are one of the finest actors of Indian cinema my friend!! It’s been a long time since I got inspired like this.’

Inspiring Ayushmann

You are one of the finest actors of Indian cinema my friend!! It’s been a long time since I got inspired like this . Love it when it happens ! Thanks for inspiring me with this one ! Extraordinary you are ! Huge congrats ! Big jhappi @ayushmannk #ChandigarhKareAashiqui — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 12, 2021

The Brilliant Vaani

My dear dear Vaani ! You were the heart and soul of #ChandigarhKareAshiqui ufff you are too too good ! Talent like yours is rare and special. You were nothing less than brilliant! So real and strong yet vulnerable. I’m a fan! Love you. Now go celebrate !! ❤️ @Vaaniofficial — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 12, 2021

An Entertaining Film From Abhishek Kapoor

Dear Gattu . What I saw in #ChandigarhKareAashiqui was your heart and goodness mixed with an incredible sense of commercial entertainment. I cried and laughed and had goose flesh. What else does a film need to do! Well done my friend! Come , let’s celebrate !! ❤️ @Abhishekapoor — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 12, 2021

