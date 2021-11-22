The upcoming film Velle features Abhay Deol, who plays the character Rishi, a writer and director. The trailer of the film had given a glimpse of him narrating a story to his film’s leading lady Roshni, played by Mouni Roy. Well, the first song from the film titled “Uddne Do” will highlight the journey of an aspiring storyteller and his beautiful heroine. While sharing the song, the makers captioned it as, “Life shall turn around, just fly high with your dreams”. This soothing melody is crooned by Amit Mishra and the music is composed by JAM8. The song has been penned by Siddharth Singh, Garima Wahal and Bipin Das.

Watch The Song Uddne Do From Velle Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)