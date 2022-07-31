Arjun Kapoor turned showstopper for Kunal Rawal’s couture show on Saturday and his ladylove Malaika Arora was seen as his cheerleader. Well, one of the cutest moments from the event has grabbed social media users’ attention. A video has gone viral in which Malaika is seen getting a flying kiss from her beau and it is indeed one of the cutest moments you will see on the internet today. Malaika Arora–Arjun Kapoor Twin In Shades Of Blue And Make For A Stylish Couple At An Event (View Pics).

Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora’s Cute Moment

