Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are not just one of the hottest couples of B-town, but they are undoubtedly one of the stylish ones too. The two have set couple and fashion goals ever since they have been together. Malaika and Arjun twinned in shades of blue for an event last evening. The model-actress stunned in Ralph & Russo’s shimmery pastel blue two-piece suit with a mesh top and scarf around neck. She accessorised her outfit with minimal jewels, kept her hair and makeup subtle yet chic. Arjun looked dapper in Armani’s well-fitted teal suit. Arjun Kapoor Poses For A Selfie With ‘Shopaholic’ Malaika Arora (View Pic).

Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Twinning Game Set Right

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Couple Goals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

