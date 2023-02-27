Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar aka TJMM. During one of the interviews, the actor expressed his emotions about embracing fatherhood and his baby girl Raha Kapoor. He was heard saying, “Being a father is the best feeling in the world, I keep looking at her pictures, I don’t feel like leaving home and her.” This video is sure to make your heart melt! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Urge Paps to Follow Strict No-Photo Policy For Their Baby Raha Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor On Fatherhood And Baby Raha

Ranbir Kapoor - " being a father is the best feeling in the world , i keep looking at her pictures , i don't feel like leaving home and her " ❣️❣️ #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/r46cr4vYMB — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) February 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)