First song titled "Alcoholia" from Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan was released by the makers today. The track sees Roshan flaunting his A-game in dancing along with being a bit tipsy as gangster Vedha. The music of the song is given by Vishal and Sheykhar. Quite an engaging melody. Vikram Vedha Trailer: Hrithik Roshan Is Raw, Rugged, Ruthless Gangster in This Remake Co-Starring Saif Ali Khan as a Rough and Tough Cop (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)