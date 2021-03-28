Looks like the coronavirus wave is in no mood to calm down, as the latest celebrity to get infected by the deadly virus is Vikrant Massey. The actor took to social media and informed fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under self-quarantine. He mentioned that he contracted the virus despite following precautions while shooting.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey87)

