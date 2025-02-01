A heartwarming video of author and philanthropist Sudha Murty has gone viral, showcasing her touching gesture at the Jaipur Literature Festival. Multiple videos and pictures of Sudha and lyricist Javed Akhtar from the event have surfaced on social media. In one particular clip shared by Red FM Rajasthan on Instagram, the Rajya Sabha MP could be seen arriving on stage and greeting Javed with folded hands. However, when she attempts to touch his feet, Javed gently stops her. Undeterred, Sudha removes his hand and touches his feet as Javed smiles. They then share a brief conversation, with him holding her hands. Check out the viral clip below. ‘Taal’ Director Subhash Ghai Rings in His 80th Birthday With Javed Akhtar Post Convocation at Whistling Woods International (Watch Video).

Sudha Murty Wins Hears for Her Gesture Towards Javed Akhtar

