Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot on June 4 this year. It was an intimate affair that took place in the presence of family and loved ones. The actress and her husband visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar and share a glimpse of their spiritual outing on Instagram. The husband and wife duo who had donned traditional avatars were all smiles as they posed for the camera.

Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)