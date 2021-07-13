The hero of the 1983 World Cup where India picked up the trophy for the first is no more. Yashpal Sharma left us for heavenly abode today. Jatin Sarna, who plays him in Kabir Khan's ensemble movie 83 is devastated at the news. In a long post on Instagram, he pours his heart out about everything he wanted to do with Sharma which will now stay unfulfilled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jatin Sarna (@thejatinsarna)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)