Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanana's Yudhra is one of the most awaited films of the year. After dropping a thrilling trailer, the makers of the film recently released the first single, "Saathiya", showcasing the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors. Maintaining the hype, the makers have now dropped the second track titled "Sohni Lagdi". The Punjabi party song, sung by Jaz Dhami and Sonna Rele, features Siddharth Chaturvedi showing off his funky moves as he impresses his lady love, Malavika, at a party. The tempo is on point, the beats are chill, and the overall vibe will make you want to play it on a loop. Once again, their chemistry is not to be missed. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 20, 2024. ‘Yudhra’ Song ‘Saathiya’: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan Showcase Steamy Chemistry With Passionate Kisses and Romantic Moments (Watch Video).

Watch ‘Yudhra’ Song ‘Sohni Lagdi’ Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)