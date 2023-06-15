The second week of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has seen a dip in its collections. On the 13th day, the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer minted Rs 2.25 crore and the total collection of this rom-com stands at Rs 61.02 crore. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Rom-Com Fails To Leave Critics Entertained.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Collections

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is trending very well on weekdays… Will continue to collect in Week 3 [on reduced screens/shows], despite #Adipurush juggernaut… [Week 2] Fri 3.42 cr, Sat 5.76 cr, Sun 7.02 cr, Mon 2.70 cr, Tue 2.52 cr, Wed 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 61.02 cr. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/RyhjhS6L0I — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 15, 2023

