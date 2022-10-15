Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet-Singh-starrer Doctor G has been able to mint a decent sum at the ticket window on day one, despite low buzz. Well, as the medical campus comedy has managed to earn Rs 3.87 crore on its opening day at box office. Doctor G Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana Dares To Lose His 'Male Touch' To Win Us Over! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Doctor G Box Office Collection:

Despite low pre-release buzz, #DoctorG puts up a decent total on Day 1... National chains fare better, while mass pockets are extremely dull... Has scope for improvement on Day 2 and 3... Needs that push for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 3.87 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/dEtKtP7Tcd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 15, 2022

